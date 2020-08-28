PREVIEW: A look at the DakotaDome renovations

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a USD fan, there’s a chance you’ve probably gone to a football game or event at the DakotaDome.

The 40-year-old facility recently got an upgrade on the west side of the building, from luxury seating, upgraded concessions, and even a new football team locker room and lounge.

“This is a massive upgrade for our football program, it is really going to give our student athletes a first class experience and also gives us the opportunity as we recruit future Yotes into our program,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Operations Corey Jenkins said.

Coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we take you inside the Dome for a look at the new renovations, plus explain what these new additions mean for the university.