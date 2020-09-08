PREVIEW: A look at SDSU’s new American Indian Student Center

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A newly constructed building at SDSU is welcoming students through its door this semester.

The American Indian Student Center is located in the center of campus. Staff and students say this new facility is an upgrade from the old one, which was located in the basement of the Enrollment Services center on the west side of campus. It’s a place where students can study, hangout, share a meal, but that’s not all.

“We do have the big, general classroom space which we host more that American Indian studies classes, there’s comp classes in here, and history classes, but really what a lot of spaces that we have in here are representative of community interaction, community is very important to us,” American Indian programs coordinator Amber Morseau said.

