PREVIEW: A look at renovations at National Music Museum

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is home to the National Music Museum. However, for the past few years, it has been closed for a expansion and renovation project.

The expansion part of the project includes adding an additional 16,000 square feet to the Carnegie Library. The space includes a performance hall, temporary exhibition hall, conservation lab and office space. The project also includes renovating the history Carnegie Library.

“We are really excited to be working with an exhibit design partner in Chicago, Luci Creative. They really helped us to grab onto this idea of telling the stories of our objects in a way that we hadn’t done before,” Michael Suing said.

