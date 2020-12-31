PREVIEW: A look at positivity in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty in 2020. With a difficult year, it’s important to take time to reflect on the positives that happened.

From thanking health care and essential workers to doing good deeds for others, there are some things that helped make 2020 a brighter year.

One of those positive stories involved sending mail to residents at Alcester Care and Rehab.

“I don’t think any of us knew that it was going to blow up like this, but we’re thankful that it did because we can really use the extra Christmas cheer this year,” Jade Petersen, social services director said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll take a look back on some of our favorite Positively KELOLAND stories from 2020.