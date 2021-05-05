Preview: A look at expected graduation rate in the SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is graduation season in KELOLAND, but the education complications of COVID-19 could hold some seniors back.

“There is a barrier for those who fell behind and came back in the fall maybe not at the status they were meant to be in,” Dawn Marie Johnson with Joe Foss High School said.

“This year I started off like 3 classes behind. That may not seem like a lot, in traditional year three classes is half your schedule,” Sioux Falls senior Darwin Reyes said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., find out how the Sioux Falls School District helped seniors who fell behind during virtual learning, catch up in time for graduation, and the ongoing effort to help make sure all grade levels are still on track to graduate after some pandemic set backs.