PREVIEW: A life-saving reunion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some 90,000 patients are waiting for a kidney. The average wait is about 5 years, with patients having to go on dialysis in the meantime. But thanks to a rekindled friendship, a woman who is originally from Lake Andes, didn’t have to wait long at all.

June Zimmerman has a genetic disease that required a kidney transplant. She never imagined that when she reconnected with old high school buddies during the pandemic, it would lead to her finding her donor.

“I told a nephrologists years ago that I didn’t know if I would do a transplant because I just didn’t know if I could ask somebody else to donate a kidney. It was just a lot to ask somebody,”

But a classmate that was formerly on the cheerleading squad with her didn’t think it was too much to ask. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has the story of a nearly 50-year friendship that resulted in a life-saving reunion on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.

