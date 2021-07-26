PREVIEW: A legacy of compassion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big bronze sculpture of a dove will soon be nestled right along the Big Sioux River. It’s called the Compassion Project, a mission inspired by the late Fern Chamberlain.

“Fern was a very behind-the-scenes person. She wasn’t someone who wanted the spotlight. She wasn’t someone who wanted the attention, but she was someone who wanted to make sure the voices of people who could speak for themselves was heard and so that’s where the dove inspiration really came from,” Janet Kittams, Compassion Project Chair and Helpline Center Executive Director, said.

Coming up in Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll look at Chamberlain’s legacy of compassion and how her work is still making a difference today.