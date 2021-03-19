PREVIEW: A home for history

CARTHAGE, S.D. (KELO) — People visit a museum in Miner County for more than just the history. The Campbell Straw Bale Built Museum contains more than 1,000 straw bales, according to one of its founders.

“Truth windows” located throughout the building offer a partial glimpse into the walls of the structure.

“If you go to take apart this all you’re going to do is take down some stucco, a little wire, the straw bales are all there. There’s 1,300 straw bales in the building,” Barbara Moldan, museum co-founder said.

