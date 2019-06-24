PREVIEW: A home for healing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opioid and meth epidemics have increased the need for treatment for substance use disorder.

The new Avera Addiction Care Center will open in Sioux Falls the fall to help fill the demand in our area. But after treatment, people in recovery need a lot of support and follow-up to succeed.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is covering the story of new sober living coming to Sioux Falls.

Two women in recovery for meth addiction saw the need for more sober living in Sioux Falls and they’ve partnered with an Omaha organization to open the first Oxford House here.

“A place where you can come that feels like home, where you can share what you’re going through with other women or men, who are going through the same things and have that support in a safe sober living environment because your brain takes a long time to heal,” Rebecca Hungerford said.

“That’s the hope and the dream we have is to give them the opportunity and give them a place; a sober place,” Rebbeca Skinner said.

Coming up Monday on KELOLAND News the women share their very person stories of addiction and recovery and their vision for this home and how it can help others.