PREVIEW: A hobby during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Many people in KELOLAND are finding unusual ways to pass their time during self-isolation from the coronavirus.
Dave Renli of Sioux Falls assembled this sprawling Civil War battlefield in his backyard man-cave. This retired firefighter is a history buff whose attention to detail shows in the hundreds of miniature soldiers waging war.
“You know the old adage that those who forget history tend to repeat it, and there are a lot of lessons learned from the Civil War,” Renli said.
Lessons that Renli hopes to teach kids who share his interest in history.
