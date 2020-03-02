PREVIEW: A history of small towns

BEAVER CREEK, Minn. (KELO) — Driving down the interstates and highways in the Midwest you see many signs pointing towards small towns.

But the history of those towns may seem all but forgotten.

When the railroad began chugging through the Midwest, towns formed and life seemed exciting.

However, things aren’t quite the same in many of those towns anymore.

“Every kid knew each other and you’d go to somebody’s house and you’re just welcome. You want to spend the night or stay for supper or something like that. It was just a whole different environment than what today’s world is,” Ron Rauk of Beaver Creek, Minnesota said.

In Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek takes you to two rural towns in South Dakota and Minnesota to learn about their histories.