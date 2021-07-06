PREVIEW: A history for slicing up meat in a small town

DELMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A small-town butcher shop in eastern South Dakota has been serving its community and beyond for over 50 years now.

The Blue Bird Locker in Delmont, South Dakota, is known for its German sausage, but you can buy many other products there. They butcher cattle, hogs and sheep.

Owner Bill Bietz took over the locker from his dad in 2009. His dad bought it in 1969, but it’s history dates all the way back to 1944.

“Small towns are absolutely wonderful. The community really pitches in and helps out. The surrounding towns also really, really help out; we all kind of stick together. It’s just been a wonderful business to be in,” Bietz said.

