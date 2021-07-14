PREVIEW: A hidden piece of Minnehaha County’s history

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Part of Minnehaha County’s government includes an Abandoned Cemeteries Board.

It gets just $1,500 a year from the commission to help maintain 16 abandoned cemeteries in the county. Many of these final resting places are easy to find, but others not so much.

“Some of them might be in a farmer’s field. There’s crops all the way around them. There’s no way to find it unless you know it’s there and know how to get into it,” Cathy Walker, the Secretary for Minnehaha County Abandoned Cemetery Board said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Carter Schmidt takes us to some of the abandoned resting places to find out more about them and how they’re being maintained.