PREVIEW: A helping heart

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A Baltic mother is determined to save other families from experiencing her same heartache.

Ann Thompson lost her son in 2012. That’s when 16-year-old Adam went into cardiac arrest. An autopsy later revealed he had a condition where his heart was thicker than it should’ve been.

Ann now spends part of her time spreading awareness to others and getting them connected with life-saving resources.

“What I didn’t know, is what I want other parents to know, to know the signs, to know kids can have heart problems. It’s not just an old person disease and to know CPR,” Thompson said.

Ann’s work is having a positive impact on others.

Coming up Wednesday in Eye on KELOLAND, I’ll show you who recently benefited from the Adam L. Thompson Foundation.