PREVIEW: A heart for helping others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anyone has the chance to save someone else’s life thanks to AEDs.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk explains what you should know about the live-saving device.

AEDs can be found in several places in the public, including businesses and schools.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Jeff Helm says he’s seen them save lives.

“When the heart stops there’s some rhythms where the only way they’ll start back up is with an electrical shock for the basic terms of it so that’s what that is. It’s a tool to do that outside of a hospital setting,” Helm said.

A Baltic woman is on a mission to make sure more schools and businesses have AEDs and other live saving resources.

