PREVIEW: A handmade boat and a purpose for life

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — We all have hobbies and past times we enjoy doing, but would you ever drop everything to fully pursue them?

Vermillion resident Dawne Olson loves going on canoe trips, but she never expected it would lead her to quitting her full-time job and pursuing a new passion. She started her own boat and woodcraft shop after hand making her very own canoe from wood.

“I remember at one point, at night, I was turning the light out thinking, I can’t never not do this anymore. This feels so right for me, and, I don’t know if everybody has a moment like that, but, there was, there was that night when I was done sanding and I just was rubbing my hand across it and thinking, I don’t know if it’s the shape or the connection that it gives me on the camping trips, you know, the canoe trips that I’ve done,” Olson said.

