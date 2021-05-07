PREVIEW: A growing need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S., the need for food assistance in South Dakota is still great.

Volunteers with the Faith Temple Food Giveaway say they’re seeing thousands of people come through.

Dixie Wickham and her family have been receiving food for nine years. She has been working for 7 years, and her husband is looking to go on disability.

KELOLAND News asked her if her job is enough to help pay for expenses for her family.

“With four kids and one income, no. There are jobs out there – yes, they pay decent. But wages are one thing that hurt a lot of people,” Wickham said.

