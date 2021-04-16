PREVIEW: A growing business community

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a challenging year for businesses across KELOLAND due to the pandemic. And while it’s been tough, one community is welcoming new businesses.

From restaurants, boutiques and more, the City of Yankton is seeing growth in its business community. Bro Brgr Bar is one of the newest businesses in town. The owners opened their doors in February.

“I think the thought behind it was we wanted to bring something to downtown Yankton that we hadn’t had before and so everyone loves burgers and beer and so that’s where the idea started and it just grew into what it is now,” co-owner Ramiro Nino said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we talk with more business owners about what this means for the Yankton community.