PREVIEW: A father and daughter business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Getting a card or letter in the mail from a friend or family member probably helps brighten your day.
That’s one of the goals behind one KELOLAND father and daughter’s hand drawn stationery business. Kevin and Kaia Smith work together to create unique postcards, greeting cards, and even stickers.
“My process is I usually do a sketch in a sketch book and I have lots of sketches that don’t amount to anything, but once I have a sketch that I think this would be kind of neat, I polish it and turn that into a card so it’s hard to say exactly how long it takes some are really simple cards that don’t take long at all, and some are more complex and they take longer,” Kevin Smith said.
