PREVIEW: A draining summer for farmers

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Many farmers south of Sioux Falls are spending their summers improving their land after major flooding hampered planting season.

At this farm in Turner County, Allan Berthelsen is investing in thousands of feet of pipe. Drain tiling is trending high right now as farmers try to make the best out of a wet year.

Berthelsen wanted to plant corn but had to switch to a cover crop. That crop was washed away a few weeks ago by a heavy downpour.

“What do you do? Get ready for next year. That’s the farmer’s life. Next year. We’ll always go next year,” Berthelsen said.

