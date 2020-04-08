PREVIEW: A digital Easter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Churches across the country and here in KELOLAND are getting creative in an effort to celebrate Holy Week.
From parades to Facebook, congregations are staying apart and finding unique ways to still be together. Messiah New Hope in Sioux Falls hosted a Palm Sunday parade this past weekend.
“So we honked and cried Hosanna at each other and every time that we did a cul de sac all the cars would wave at each other. It was silly and it was fun but it was just that personal touch,” Messiah New Hope pastor Eric Ohrtman said.
In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Matt Holsen shows you how churches are preparing for a digital Easter this year.