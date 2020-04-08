PREVIEW: A digital Easter

Health care workers all across KELOLAND are working day-in and day-out to prepare for COVID-19. Communities in the Black Hills are teaming up to help out.

The Emergency Department at Monument Health in Rapid City regularly sees about 150 patients every day. With a staff of around 50 people, masks and personal protective equipment are becoming a big necessity.

"The one thing that we know right now in our community is if we got like the rest of the nation has gone, we have no guarantees, we cannot rely on our normal supply chain to get us what we need," Jennifer Murray, Emergency Dept. Director, said.

Murray says caregivers and physicians will wear two masks each day. On the bottom is the N95 mask which is worn all day.

"We can start to sterilize these and use them. They do have a limited life, we can only do that a few times," Murray said.

On top is the surgical mask which protects the N95 mask. Monument Health is also urging people in the community to help.

Elizabeth Freer is a Board Chair of MakeSpace in Spearfish, an art cycling, and equity organization.

"Everybody started talking about masks so, in MakeSpace, we realized there was an opportunity for us to engage our creative communities," Freer said.

With donations from foundations, businesses and individual donors, this group has made mask sewing kits to send off to people at home.

The kits consist of three yards of Batik, a tightly woven fabric, along with printouts of the specific patterns, and instructions.

After the masks are made, people can bring them back to be sent to caregivers at Monument Health facilities.

"There is no way one person could try to meet this need so we have to do it together and it's pretty incredible to see the selflessness of our community rally and come together," Freer said.

All while practicing social distancing. Freer will drop off the kit on a box and then the sewer will pick it up once she walks away.

"Or I'll toss them in someone's car window if they pull up which has been a lot of fun as well. It's great to see people smile as they come to pick up the materials so I think it's bringing joy to people as well when they can say hi from a distance," Freer said.

On this day, they saw about 30 to 35 people in the first half-hour, ready to make masks for those who need them most.

"The use of PPE, especially in the emergency department is critical for us here to safely care for our patients who have COVID-19," Dr. Steve Miller, Emergency Room Physician at Monument Health, said.

Dr. Steve Miller says as the virus spreads, staff members need to be wearing a mask at all times.

"We know that our patients with coronavirus are going to be present for many weeks probably all through the summer so having a supply of masks that can keep us safe throughout these summer months is critical," Dr. Miller said.

And while many of us are social distancing at home, now is a great time to help our frontline caregivers.

"We hope that what we are doing can be a model for what other communities can do," Freer said.