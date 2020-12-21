PREVIEW: A diary of the dying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We get regular updates from the South Dakota Department of Health on COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota. But the 1,381 people who have died are much more than just a number.
69-year-old Barb Meyers, who had asthma, couldn’t breathe when she came down with the virus in October. She ended up spending more than 50 days in the hospital.
Coming up in “A diary of the dying,” we follow Meyers highs and lows of her hospital stay that she documented on Facebook.
“Toward the end, she couldn’t even get out of bed and walk to the bathroom, which is maybe eight feet away,” husband Roger Meyers said.
KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke brings you Meyers’ story through her own words from her social media posts that she shared before she died of COVID-19 this month. You won’t want to miss this Eye on KELOLAND at 10.