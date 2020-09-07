PREVIEW: A connection during crisis

PRINGLE, S.D. (KELO) -- The largest bicycle sculpture in the midwest and possibly the world, is located right here in South Dakota.

This bike sculpture was built about 30 years ago in Pringle, South Dakota. The town has a population of about 90 people.

Dolly Evans owns the land the sculpture sits on and remembers when the project started.

She says her husband owned a repair shop years ago. When bicycles were broken, people would leave them there. Soon enough, a pile of bikes formed outside.

"It's for fun and for free. So we are surprised that this many people are interested," Dolly said.

The sculpture is right along the Mikelson Trail, where bicyclists will stop by to take a look.

"A lot of people want to know what the story is and of course, the story is there's bicycles," Dolly said.

The whole sculpture consists of donated bikes from people around the world, some of them much older than others.

"I think some of them are pretty old because I see collectors take quite a while studying them out," Dolly said.

You can see the tower of bikes right along U.S. Highway 385.

SYDNEY: Do you know how many bicycles are in this pile?Dolly: We have not a clue *laughs* a lot.SYDNEY: Would you say hundreds?Dolly: Oh, thousands, thousands.

Lisa Anderson, Dolly's daughter, remembers the sculpture growing bike by bike.

"It just continues, we changed the location so it could be a little closer to the Mickelson trail where there's a little bit more people that would enjoy it," Lisa said.

Anderson also says that if bikers along the Mikelson trial need a part, they are welcome to take whatever they need from the pile.

"We have lots and lots of visitors that stop by and notice all the ages of bikes that there are. So it's very attractive to some people that are looking for bike parts for a bike that they're restoring or if they happen to break down on the Mickelson, they can come over and get a chain, whatever they need," Lisa said.

Anderson and her mother also encourage people to drop off bikes they don't want any more.

"Sometimes we get a chance to tell them thank you, we appreciate it. And sometimes they drive off so we never know, but we do appreciate the bikes," Dolly said.

Both Dolly and her daughter Lisa hope to see the one-of-a-kind Bicycle Sculpture continue to catch people's eyes.

"Bikes are what everybody needs. Everybody needs to have a bike in their life and learn how to ride a bike," Lisa said.

"We're hoping someday, that two bicyclists will come and want to have a wedding here. Arrive on their bikes and drive away on a bicycle built for two. But who knows!" Dolly said.

So whether you need a bike or you're passing by Pringle, South Dakota, be sure to check out the largest Bicycle Sculpture in the midwest.. and possibly the world.