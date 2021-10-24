PREVIEW: A community creating music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new musical group is giving different people the opportunity to play music.

It’s called the USF Community Band. The members range from young to old to even alumni from the university. Right now there are about 50 people who have joined. They practice every Thursday night and will eventually have two performances later this year.

“We have a lot of folks that play in other ensembles in the community and we have some folks that I think they haven’t played for a while and bring out the instrument and just trying it out again,” director of instrumental music at USF, community band director, Jonathan Neiderhiser said.

