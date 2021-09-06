PREVIEW: A closer look a Sanford’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1. In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll bring you thoughts from Sanford Health’s chief physician about their vaccine mandate.

“We could do the right thing to show our community what the way out of this pandemic was,” said Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, Chief Physician for Sanford Health. “And so for all of the areas that we emphasize every day, this was a way we could walk forward and say, ‘This is safe, this is effective, and this is the way out of this pandemic.'”

