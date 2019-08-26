PREVIEW: A class to call home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers want to give their students the world.

Unfortunately, their budgets don’t always allow that.

According to a study last year from the National Center of Education Statistics, 94-percent of public school teachers say they spent their own money on school supplies.

For teachers just starting out, it can be hard to know how to get access to resources for teachers to help fill the gaps.

“Just being able to reach out to your resources and ask around to see what kind of resources there are. A lot of time, my first year, I didn’t know what was out there. So if you ask you’ll get a lot of answers,” Fifth-grade teacher Sara Gohman.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we find out how teachers are using these resources and their own money to make the classroom a home away from home.