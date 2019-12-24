PREVIEW: A Christmas cut above the rest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — These stylists know the importance of good hair, but it’s the value of their hearts that make them a cut above the rest.

Every year during Christmastime, Vanessan’s Hair Designs sponsors a giving tree. This year, it’ll give the gift of literacy to students at Hayward Elementary.

With your donations, Vanessan’s will be able to give each student at Hayward one book per month.

“It’s a great feeling. It does probably more, just as much for us as it does for people we’re helping,” Co-Owner Biz Word said.

On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how this effort ties in with a local non-profit, aimed at helping students living in poverty and how Vanessan’s is taking its good deed a step further.