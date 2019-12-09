PREVIEW: A choir for the community

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like to sing, there could be an opportunity for you in Sioux Falls. 

A new choir called One Voice Community Choir is still recruiting members. Rehearsals are held at Prairie Hills Covenant Church, but the choir is open to anyone. 

“It’s really fun to see them come together because these are people that they don’t know each other. Maybe they bring a friend, but when we come together we’re doing something together that people love to do,” Pastor Rick Carlson said. 

We’ll tell you where to sign up and when you can see the new group perform in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

