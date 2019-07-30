PREVIEW: A Children’s Miracle Network champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever met a champion?
They’re all around us, including four-year-old Avery Hill. She is a Children’s Miracle Network champion.
CMN played a vital role in her and her family’s journey, and that’s why they’re help other families with their journeys.
“No matter what she can or cannot do, it doesn’t make her any less of a kid than anybody else and just knowing the things she can do are so much more important than the things she can’t,” Mindy Hill, Avery’s mother, said.
Avery was born premature and doctors later diagnosed her with cerebral palsy.
On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how she is helping other people simply by meeting them.