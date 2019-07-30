PREVIEW: A Children’s Miracle Network champion

There are no days off for Mark and Teal Scholl.

"Gotta make hay when the sun's shining," Happy Hydros Owner Mark Scholl said.

The husband and wife spend a countless number of hours planting, nurturing, harvesting and delivering their produce.

But you won't find any dirt in their greenhouse in Pukwana.

It's a hydroponic operation.

"The roots don't have to go through the soil to find nutrients. We feed them right to them," Scholl said.

That's something that drew skepticism when the two first got into business about 11 years ago.

"Most people said, 'If you don't grow it in the dirt you can't grow it,'" Scholl said.

The Scholls even had trouble securing a business loan early on.

It took more than a year before a bank agreed to take a chance on the business partners.

"We finally found one bank that said, 'It's really outside the box,' but he said it wasn't that long ago you couldn't grow wheat west of the river either," Scholl said.

The two started Happy Hydros by just growing tomatoes.

Then they added lettuce, another move that didn't take off right away.

"The growth wasn't right. I didn't understand it right. If it wasn't an iceberg piece of lettuce people didn't want it around here," Scholl said.

But chefs in the region started showing interest in the Scholls' lettuce.

Michael Haskett has been serving the Scholl's lettuce and other vegetables at his downtown Sioux Falls restaurant M.B. Haskett for years.