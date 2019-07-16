PREVIEW: A business owner’s journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A business owner in Sioux Falls says he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of the St. Francis House.

Matt Ellis stayed at the transitional home three different times.

The non-profit helped him get back on his feet after years of struggling with alcohol.

“They just give you a structure. So many of us lack the structure in our lives. I wasn’t holding down steady work. I wasn’t doing the same things everyday and there was just too much free time,” Ellis said.

