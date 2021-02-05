PREVIEW: A brewing success

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over the country are making their way to the Black Hills to try out Spearfish Brewing Company’s award winning beers.

The 10 Barrel Brewhouse serves a variety of 17 beers. It also ranked in the top ten at the U.S. Beer Open Championship in Ohio.

“Winning awards is a fantastic way to show other people the quality and consistency that we have in our beers,” General Manager Jon Marek said.

More on the local brewery’s story in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.