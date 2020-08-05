PREVIEW: A $70 million facelift for the Sioux Falls VA hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tens of millions of dollars are being spent to upgrade and modernize the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.

From restoring a 1920s chapel to adding more space for research and mental health care, there’s a lot of construction taking place. Facility Planner Crystal Dobbins works on the applications for federal funding for the projects. She says it’s an unprecedented time at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital right now.

“My grandpa was a patient on the CLC here and my dad is a patient here and so I take a lot of pride in the work that I do. I enjoy the construction planning because I want this hospital to look just like it does at Sanford or Avera. They should have the same facilities and I believe in a lot of what we do here and I take it to heart,” Dobbins said.

In tonight’s EYE on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how the projects will expand care for Veterans in the region.