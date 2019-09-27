PREVIEW: 60 years has a nice ring to it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Riddle’s Jewelry has evolved from a single store in Webster, South Dakota to a manufacturing and retail business spread throughout the midwest.

The 60-year-old business also spans three generations of family dedicated to carrying on the stores legacy.

“The primary part of our business is selling engagement rings so right now I’m in the prime age for a lot of my friends getting married so I get to share their experience so when they get to come experience getting an engagement ring it’s pretty exciting,” Jesse Riddle the 3rd, manager if Mount Rushmore Gold and Landstroms outlet store and grandson of founder, said.

