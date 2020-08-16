PREVIEW: 30 Years of coffee and conversations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting the morning with a hot cup of coffee and good conversation has sustained a group of friends for decades. Gatherings of the ‘Tuesday Morning Coffee Ladies’ have been a tradition in Brandon for some 30 years.

It started among local school bus drivers, but the membership kept growing through the years. The coffee stopped flowing during the pandemic, but now the ladies are back, and while their ranks are dwindling, they remain grounded in a bond of friendship.

We’ll share a cup with the coffee ladies in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.