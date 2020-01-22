PREVIEW: 115 years of sweet treats

TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — A long-standing tradition of sweet treats, that’s what the Tyndall Bakery is all about.

The southeastern South Dakota shop has been around for 115 years, serving up desserts like donuts, rolls, kuchen and more.

The recipes have been passed down from owner to owner since 1905. The current owners, Carol and Ed Radack, are the fourth owners to take on the tradition. They’ve had the bakery for 13 years now.

“I think of a lot of the customers that we’ve met over the years and a lot of repeat customers and those that are appreciative of us that we did take over and keep one of the old businesses going,” bakery owner Carol Radack said.

The Tyndall Bakery was recently named the best bakery in South Dakota by Taste of Home magazine.

Lauren Soulek takes you to the Tyndall Bakery in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.