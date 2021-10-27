Presentation College’s mascot gets ready for retirement

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar face at a South Dakota college is getting ready to retire.

Spirit is the live mascot at Presentation College in Aberdeen. The 8-year-old Saint Bernard joined the campus as a puppy.

“So Spirit’s in really good health right now, but she is getting up in years and we have seen her slow down a little bit. So we wanted, while she still has a pep in her step, we wanted to celebrate her and give her that retirement she so greatly deserves,” Matthew Blair, Presentation College VP of Advancement said.

Coming up in Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND we’ll find out how Spirit makes a difference on campus.

