Presentation College’s mascot gets ready for retirement

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar face at a South Dakota college is getting ready to retire.

Spirit is the live mascot at Presentation College in Aberdeen. The 8-year-old Saint Bernard joined the campus as a puppy.

“So Spirit’s in really good health right now, but she is getting up in years and we have seen her slow down a little bit. So we wanted, while she still has a pep in her step, we wanted to celebrate her and give her that retirement she so greatly deserves,” Matthew Blair, Presentation College VP of Advancement said.

