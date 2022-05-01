WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — People flying to and from Watertown are in for a big change in just a matter of months.

Work is currently underway on a new terminal. An airport official says it will be at least three times the size of the current terminal.

The upgrades include a restaurant.

“With so many people this will either be their first impression of town or their last impression, when they first come in or when they’re last leaving, and that’s for visitors, that’s for people who want to potentially move here, and we have such an asset here because this impression, whether it’s the first or last, will stick with anybody who comes in or out of here,” Watertown Mayor Ried Holien said.

