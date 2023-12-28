SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group covers a lot of news, and sometimes the headlines can leave you feeling sad or frustrated.

But there were also lots of reasons to smile this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From a man with a knack for growing giant pumpkins to a 92-year-old with a heart for farming, a lot of feel-good stories sprouted all over KELOLAND in 2023.

We introduced you to a Sioux Falls teacher from from Bolivia who’s hitting a high note with young students.

Eduardo Mendoza uses music to teach kids about the world.

“What dance do you know from Latin America that is super famous? Raise your hand if you know it!” Mendoza asked his students.

Meanwhile kids in Colton dressed up for a tea party tradition at a former mayor’s home.

While the young guests don’t actually drink tea, Dian Hoven’s fun, fancy parties have been a hit for decades.

“All I do is put the note out around Colton and they all show up,” Hoven said.

In Watertown, people stayed hydrated on the the bike path thanks to a cooler.

With the help of the community, Earl Baumgarn keeps it stocked with free water and juice for people to grab as they pass by.

“People come across the road and visit or they wave,” Baumgarn said.

On Halloween, a security camera captured a trick-or-treater taking all the candy and the bowl from a porch in Sioux Falls.

Later in the evening, a group of kids replaced the stolen treats with some of their own candy.

“I feel like that just gives other people hope that there is still people that are very generous and that they are very giving and kind-hearted rather than other people where they think that oh the world is such a bad place,” said Trick-or-treater Kaytlin Chau.

Their sweet gesture even more generosity.

A KELOLAND viewer was so touched by the story, she gave the kids gift cards and handwritten notes.

Just weeks ago, kids in the West Central School District took school lunch debt into their own hands.

After three girls each received $5 in what’s called a reverse offering at church, they used the money to launch a fundraising campaign.

The trio generated thousands of dollars to help pay off school lunch debt in the district.

“We told them there’s people in our grade and we watch them and they come to school with no lunch and it’s not because they forgot it at home,” Nine-year-old Liz Jaspers said.

In 2023, KELOLAND Media Group celebrated a big milestone.

KELOLAND marked 70 years since first signing on the air on May 19th, 1953, becoming the first TV station in South Dakota.

It was also a special day for viewer Ann Stunes, who shares the same birthday with KELO.

“It’s just such an honor. I just love having them here and I hope we’re celebrating 80, 90, and 100 as time goes on,” Stunes said.

And KELOLAND News will be there to cover more positivity in KELOLAND.

To see more stories that might brighten your day, click here.