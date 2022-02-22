SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 200,000 people now call Sioux Falls home.

With that increased population, comes an increased need for police officers. Last year, the Sioux Falls Police Department received over 100,000 thousand calls for service. As officers become busier, residents can expect non-emergency calls to take longer to respond to.

“When you call in, whatever level of crime or whatever level of response you want, just know, be patient, that there is somebody coming or somebody calling. We are busy. We have a certain amount of officers working the street at different times,” Sgt. Cody Schulz said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will look at how busy the department has been and what technology is available for non-emergency calls.