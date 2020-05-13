Police in Sioux Falls reading stories online to stay in touch with kids in the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re used to seeing police officers catch criminals or investigate crimes around Sioux Falls.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re doing all that and more.

“It’s all meant to entertain. It’s all meant to bring spirits up. If I can be part of that just by a little bit here and there, I’m all about it,” school resource officer Ryan Valland said.

Ryan Valland is normally a School Resource Officer for Memorial, Discovery, Tea Frontier and Hayward. With schools empty right now, he’s taking on other duties. One that he really enjoys is “Storytime.”

“I sit at home and read books to my own children. I like to have fun. I was a class clown growing up. I like to goof off for my kids and goof off for all the kids out there so they can see some humor during this different, dark time,” Valland said.

Valland is one of several officers reading books for kids stuck at home. The videos are posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department’s Facebook page and the reaction has been extremely positive.

“We have added it into our nighttime routine. Can you say hi Maverick? We just really like hearing the stories. He’s a huge lover of books,” parent Emily Sherman said.

Sherman says it’s a bright spot in her family’s day. It’s also creating a connection between them and local officers.

Holsen: What’s the pandemic been like for your family? Trying to find things to do right?

Sherman: Yes. Trying to keep the kids occupied obviously. Daycare wasn’t available there for a while.

“It’s just been really nice to be able to see some of their personality come through while they’re reading those books because you don’t really see that and their job isn’t that glamorous most days,” Sherman said.

“Anything that brings literacy and education to kids in our community I think is a fantastic thing to have right now. I think it really kind of lifts the spirits of people too and that’s something that we can all use,” Jenna Neugebauer with Siouxland Libraries said.

Neugebauer has been helping the police department get permission from publishers to read the books online. Neugebauer says the library also provides virtual programming and it’s giving families educational options while they’re at home.

“Think of all of our parents that have different schedules, school going on, working around nap times, all of those sorts of things, that’s something that virtual programming can help with,” Neugebauer said.

It’s also filling a major void in Officer Valland’s life.

“I really miss the kids. I really miss the interaction. Just being a part of their lives and being there for them. Being a cop, there’s so many different views and ways to do it. Just me, I like working with the kids to be there for them,” Valland said.

Holsen: I would assume you hope next fall things are back to normal but who knows?

Valland: Really, honestly I’m so ready for school to get back in. I was talking to a teacher yesterday, we miss the kids. I miss them. I want to spend time with them. I want to see them in schools. Kids are happy at schools. It’s a safe place for them. Just to be a part of their lives, for me, it’s the greatest reward.

Valland says teachers at his schools are now asking him to read books in their classroom during the next school year.