SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like to play pool, there is a new spot in Sioux Falls for you to check out.

“Rack City Billiards” opened about a month ago on the east side, and owners say it’s staying busy.

It’s a pool player’s paradise at Rack City Billiards. Located near 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls, this pool hall is one of a kind in the city.

“It’s on the only pool room in the area. There’s a lot of other places that are bars that have pool tables, but again, we cater to pool players with the high quality pool tables that we have. We have Diamond brand. We also have some Brunswick, some older Brunswick 9-foot Gold Crown IV’s, so pool players generally like to play on better equipment, and we’re doing everything we can to provide that,” general manager Matt Cady said.

One of the owners, Marc Phillips, says it’s been in the works for quite a while.

“Sioux Falls used to have a pretty good pool hall, Dakota Cue Club. The Behnke’s owned it. It was a great facility, but when they closed up shop and moved back to Iowa, it kind of left a void just in general, so people have talked about a pool hall in Sioux Falls really since then,” Phillips said.

Phillips, Devinne Mertens, Kody Mertens and Aaron Stoterau went in together to open Rack City.

“It’s unfortunate that it took us several extra months to get open. Our original open date was September of last year, but construction delays and things like that just compounded,” Phillips said.

And since opening on March 15, they say they’ve seen great support.

“I’m a pool player. All the ownership group, they’re all pool players, so they know and then can cater to pool players. It’s just everyone has an interest in it. Everybody wants it to succeed. And it’s great, the reception we’ve gotten,” Cady said.

And while Rack City does host a lot of tournaments and leagues for avid pool players, they want to make sure anybody feels welcome regardless of their skill level.

“I had a person that came in the other day, never played pool in their life. They wanted to learn how to play, so we showed them how to play. But yeah, we’ve got some highly competitive players. Some of the best players in the region, the best player in the world has been in here, so all walks of life,” Cady said.

One of those pool players is Shane Preheim from Crooks, who says it’s great to have a place that caters specifically to pool players.

“It’s kind of like a home away from home. Sometimes I skip work and stay here all day,” Preheim said. “The greatest people got together and opened up a place, and they treat everybody topnotch.”

Preheim is looking forward to the tournaments and leagues.

“There’s a lot of good tables, so they should run a lot smoother than some of the other smaller locations,” he said.

And it’s not just about pool, there are more plans in the work for this summer as well.

“We’ll be doing cornhole or bags. Try to run leagues. We’ve got a huge parking lot. We’ll be doing food trucks during the summer, hopefully,” Cady said.

It’s their goal to cater to the pool community and more in Sioux Falls.

“Don’t be afraid to come in, ask questions. Almost, I think, every employee except for one is a pool player. The pool community is amazing. We have a lot of really great people,” Phillips said.

“I’ve seen a lot of smiles when people walk in and it makes me happy. You know, I love this place. I love pool. I want this to be successful. And I definitely think we’re on the right track,” Cady said.

They also plan to add a food menu in the next couple weeks.

If you’d like to check out what tournaments and leagues they have available, you can stay up to date on their Facebook page.