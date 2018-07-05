Eye on KELOLAND

Pennington County Jail Trying To Reduce Numbers

Jul 05, 2018

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is taking steps to reduce its jail population.

In Thursday's EYE on KELOLAND, reporter Al Van Zee goes inside the Pennington County jail to find out what the Sheriff's Office is doing to reduce the number of inmates, and will talk to Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom about what's making the program necessary. 
 

