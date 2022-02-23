RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it be a missing person, crash or domestic violence case, law enforcement is always on call.

However, it is a career that can be very mentally and physically draining for deputies, officers and their families.

That’s why the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office introduced their Wellness Department.

“The last couple of years there has been an even stronger recognition that we need to take better care of our first responders, take care of those that take care of others and so as an agency we’ve invested in a big way into our staff,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

