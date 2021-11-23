Peanut butter business goes viral

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A small peanut butter business in South Dakota is seeing national attention after going viral on TikTok.

Nerdy Nuts peanut butter has made a name for itself by creating unique flavors. The multi-million dollar company receives orders from all across the country.

“So I was on Tik Tok one night just surfing, swiping what everybody does and I found these people that I just became in love with. I thought they were super great, bubbly personalities, loved everything about them and I just reached out and I was like, ‘Hey, can I send you our peanut butter?” Erika Mount, Co-Owner, said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk to the shop’s owners to bring us this unique and delicious story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 