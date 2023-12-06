SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in need of an excellent book to read, you may want to consider a South Dakota author. In the books he writes, Patrick Hicks wants to transport you to another world. His world, or at least the world his characters help him create.

“You welcome the reader into the story, and then you try to make the scenes as crystal clear as possible, and then you add elements of drama and tragedy and comedy to the characters that the reader then wants to come and dream with you,” said Hicks.

The keyboard in his office at Augustana University is almost worn out. But he refuses to replace it. He admits it may be a little superstitious, but Hicks and his keyboard have produced ten books, including his latest titled Across the Lake. It is set in Nazi Germany in an all-female concentration camp.

“I know that the writing is going well when I feel like I’m taking dictation and the characters are telling me what to do,” said Hicks. “In my latest book, Across The Lake, about three-quarters of the way through the first draft, my main character did something that I did not expect, so I just followed her, and the ending that she created is way better than the ending I had in mind as the writer.”

Kirkus Reviews, a book review magazine, writes, “Hicks prose is clear and unflinching… thought-provoking and gut-wrenchingly powerful.”

Praise for Hick’s writing also comes from fellow authors like Jon Lauck. The two worked together on a book about Sioux Falls called City of Hustle.

“I think right now we could say Patrick Hicks is the face of South Dakota literature, and poetry and prose given his prominent position as Writer in Residence at Augie here in Sioux Falls and all his work on the city and the Midwest and all his novels about Europe. I think he is without questions. There really is no competition for being the leading literary voice of our state,” said Lauck.

Hicks grew up with an Irish mother and an American father. He knew he wanted to be a writer when he was 7 or 8 years old. In his 20’s his perspective of the world changed when he applied for duel citizenship and got his Irish passport.

“It changed me profoundly because I went to live in Northern Ireland while the troubles were still happening, and I learned what it’s like to live in a state where there is terrorism and violence, and that was certainly a wake-up call,” said Hicks.

He also lived for a time in England, Spain, and Germany.

“I was a foreigner for seven years,” said Hicks. “I have to navigate different cultures and languages, and it made me very sympathetic to immigrants that come to our country, and I love our international students at Augustana University because I see in them, I see in them a little bit of me.”

His office includes hundreds of books which he’s read and mementos of his time living in Europe. An East German army officer’s hat was purchased from the owner after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and another hat from the former Soviet Union.

He’s been at Augustana for more than 20 years and is the Writer-in-Residence.

The University has given him a year off from teaching to concentrate on his writing. He’s back to non-fiction.

“Now that I’m back home, I realize there are many things in my home state of Minnesota that I’ve never seen. So this is my kind of turning the camera lens to write about my home state with the same affection that I had for Europe, and it’s been wonderful traveling around Minnesota and seeing these things that I always heard of but I’d never bothered to go,” said Hicks.

Hicks says he already has a publisher for his latest book, and we can expect to see it in print in 2025. And after that?

“So I do know what the next project is going to be after this book on Minnesota, but it’s so new and raw that I haven’t really shared it with anyone because it is still kind of forming in my imagination,” said Hicks.

A mystery for his readers to look forward to.

“But there already is something brewing,” He said with a chuckle.

To research his books, he has visited a dozen concentration camps and interviewed numerous survivors. Hicks teaches Creative Writing, Irish Studies, and Holocaust Studies at Augustana.

He also writes poetry.