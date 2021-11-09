Passing on Native American heritage

MARTY, S.D. (KELO) — November is Native American Heritage Month, but at Marty Indian School, that heritage is taught and celebrated every day of the year.

From learning the Dakota, Lakota and Nakota language to incorporating culture into core classes like science, Marty Indian School is making sure the Native American way of life is passed down.

“The state of South Dakota, it requires 19 credits for graduation. Well, here, in order to graduate from our school, you have to have Dakota Language one and two and you have to have Indian Studies and you have to have Tribal Government,” Glenn Drapeau, the Dakota Language Department Director, said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek takes you to this school in Marty, South Dakota, to find out its history and see how the culture is taught.