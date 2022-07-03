MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The landscape surrounding the cliffs and rocks of Palisades State Park in Minnehaha County is similar to other scenes with which we’re familiar in this part of South Dakota.

“It’s unique, like you said there’s not a whole lot of places like this in South Dakota, especially eastern South Dakota,” district park supervisor Luke Dreckman said.

“You can’t put a value on how valuable it is to have a natural resource out here for people to enjoy, kind of get away from the city and just experience nature at its finest,” said Matt Black of Sioux Falls.

Black is out here with more than one plan.

“Today me and a friend are hiking a little ways down, and we are going to repel down the bluff and clean one of the old routes that was established years ago and re-climb it,” Black said.

According to Dreckman, the park measured around 167 acres before adding almost 270 more in its recent history.

“Right now we are working on for this upcoming year to get a contract in place where we can put in the utilities, get some of our buildings in and hopefully get camping up and going here by spring of ’24,” Dreckman said.

The park now has 34 campsites; that number will increase substantially.

“We’re working on adding a few tent sites as well, where we’ll have along the tree line up there is where the tent sites will be, and we’re looking at putting in five more tent sites for a total of 76 new campsites,” Dreckman said.

Visitors will have more opportunities.

“So the expansion, it’s definitely going to open things up,” Dreckman said. “We were a pretty small park before, so it got pretty crowded on the weekends. It’s going to open it up, spread people out, give people more recreation opportunities. Looking with a disc golf course and an archery range as well, so there’s definitely going to be more opportunities for people, more hiking, better water access for those canoe and kayakers and more shoreline fishing as well.”

Black is here with regularity.

“During the spring and fall, I’ll make it out here about once a week for sure, at a minimum,” Black said. “When it gets hot in the summer, maybe once or twice every couple weeks.”

Dreckman points out opportunities to hike.

“Just down the hill from us a little bit will be the hiking trail, yup, between us and the trees there will be a hiking trail that’ll lead and cross the creek and have another hiking trail just on the other side of the creek we’re hoping,” Dreckman said.

This scenery can already be an escape.

“It’s absolutely beautiful out here,” Black said. “It’s a great place to just get away. A lot of times you’re, there’s not a lot of people out here if you come on a weeknight, and yeah it’s just a beautiful place. You kind of relax and hang out, and obviously, I’m an avid rock climber as well so spend a lot of time rock climbing out here and just hanging out with people.”

That there’s already a lot to savor at Palisades underscores the value of its future.

“Get out and enjoy nature while you’re out there, pick up trash while you’re doing it if you see some trash,” Black said. “Just keep the place beautiful, and we’ll keep it going for generations.”