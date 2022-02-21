GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — For the person who has everything: How about owning your own Air Force base?

A retired businessman in California wants to sell this piece of property north of Gettysburg, South Dakota that was once the site of a U.S. Air Force radar station decades ago. Dozens of airmen served at the base during the height of the Cold War and locals remember the impact they had on the community.

“One thing they did do is take a lot of girls out of town, they married them and moved away!” said Don Hericks of Gettysburg.

Locals also remember the economic hit the town took when the base closed back in 1968. The buildings have sat empty ever since then.

In Monday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll take you for a tour of the site and hear from the owner who thinks $4.5 million is a fair price to pay to own a piece of South Dakota history.