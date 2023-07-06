ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Some people in their fifties are worried about how they will enjoy their retirement, but that is not the case with Orange City, Iowa resident Michael Smith. At 53, Smith earned his bachelor’s degree while balancing three jobs.

After nearly 25 years out of the classroom, Michael Smith decided to go back to school.

“I’m kind of like, I’m in my late forties. What have I accomplished? I’ve had some good jobs that I’ve had that I’m proud of, and I’m like, I want to go back to college to finish what I started years ago when I got out of high school,” Smith said.

“My initial reaction was probably a little bit of astonishment but also an immense amount of pride that he wanted to further and go on with his education,” Michael’s wife, Bobbi, said.

Michael started his journey at Western Iowa Tech. Once he finished there, he transferred to the University of South Dakota, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“People need someone to talk to and be able to go to and feel they can open up to someone that they trust. I feel like I want to be a part of that trust and help them with their lives,” Michael said.

To focus on his schoolwork, Michael found places to study at the DeWitt Learning Commons at Northwestern College and the Orange City Public Library.

“I have places here in Orange City. The library I went to because being at home has too many distractions. I had to step away from all those distractions to be able to focus on what I need knowing that this is important. That will all be there once you get back,” Michael said.

Through the ups and downs of earning his degree, borrowing his daughter’s calculator was one thing that kept Smith going.

“Having that calculator, feeling that she is there too with me, little things help. You don’t think it does, but psychology, yes it does for for like to kind of keep you going, motivation without even being there,” Michael said.

However, completing his homework was not the only thing Smith had to take care of. At one point, he had to balance jobs at three different businesses in Orange City.

“It was a balancing act between trying to get the hours in, to be able to get gas money, to be able to buy food, to help with what bills I could pay,” Michael said.

As he tried to balance everything in his life, Smith says he could not have done it without the help of his wife.

“She was there through the late nights, through the weekends, through the stress and the frustration that I felt to certain classes,” Michael said.

“I think the biggest thing I tried to help him with, especially at first, was to give him space to study. Just leave him alone so he can study, and help whenever he asked. Taking on a lot of the house stuff just to give him the time he needed to get stuff done,” Bobbi said.

All the hard work and sacrifices came to fruition on graduation day.

“I think that was like one of my biggest accomplishments to be able to say, ‘I did it.’ All of these graduates out here are now my alumni brothers and sisters. Thousands who came before me are now my alumni brothers and sisters. To anybody who’s going to be an alumni, I will be part of that,” Michael said.

“The biggest reward is watching him take that breath and going across that stage. He graduated from WIT in COVID, so he did not get the opportunity to walk the stage with his two-year degree. So, to see him at USD, to walk the stage was one of the proudest moments, of course besides my kids and grandkids, of my life,” Bobbi said.

Smith says he is not quite done with school. He hopes to eventually go back and earn his master’s.