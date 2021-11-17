Open adoption connects two South Dakota families for life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of National Adoption month, we are taking a closer look at modern day adoption, most of which are open.

While an open adoption will look a little different for everyone, in general, it means the biological parents and the adoptive parents know each other and stay connected throughout the child’s life.

“We babysat– my parents and I babysat a couple weeks ago. And I walked in the door and Kellyn was like, ‘hey your dad taught me how to shoot,'” Tjaden said.

“When we met with Dani, and started to talk, even the hospital we said, ‘she is going to be adored and loved by both families.’ And no child can have too much love.” the Recks said.

